Emergency crews search river for missing college student Riley Strain

Emergency crews are searching the Cumberland River for University of Missouri-Columbia student Riley Strain, who went missing during a trip to Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway Friday night. They said friends reported him missing the following day.

The country singer spoke out about the incident via his Instagram story.

Bryan shared a statement from the restaurant, adding his own message saying, "Y'all this is scary. Praying for his safe return."

The statement said the restaurant continues to work with police.

"TC Restaurant Group, operator, and owner of Luke's 32 Bridge is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley Strain," said the statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return."

Meanwhile, police released two new videos from the night Strain went missing.

His parents said the Springfield, Missouri, native was in town with 50 of his fraternity brothers, and not one of them left the bar to make sure he was OK.

“I'm got going to lie — it's a little hard to know that somebody didn't go with,” said Riley’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid.

Strain was last seen on security cameras placed along Church Street. He was caught on video Friday night at 9:47 p.m, just six minutes before his phone went silent.

On video, he appears to be stumbling as he walked toward the Cumberland River.

“We talk every day — multiple times a day — this is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him. It's devastating — I just want to find him and hug him,” cried Michelle Whiteid, Strain’s mom.

Police sent search crews into the Cumberland River on Tuesday, but found no sign of the missing 22-year-old.

His family says he’s 6’7 and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see him, you’re asked to call Metro Nashville Police.

This story was originally published by Hunter Hoagland at Scripps News Nashville.

