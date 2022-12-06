This Ecovacs robot vacuum is $350 off right now at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holidays can be a hectic time of year. If you’re looking for ways to remove some tasks from your cleaning to-do list, Walmart might be able to help.

The retailer has several robotic vacuums on sale, including an Ecovacs All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop that’s $350 off right now. Check out these deals to see if one is perfect for you.

This robotic vacuum and mop has advanced custom cleaning options that let you choose rooms or floor types to clean automatically. It will vacuum and mop in a single run with automatic carpet detection. When cleaning is complete, the Ecovacs robot vacuum will return to its auto-empty station, emptying its dustbin into a hypoallergenic, disposable bag. It has a lengthy 110-minute runtime and will return to its charging dock when the battery gets low.

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ has 4.5 stars and 178 reviews on Walmart.com. Customers say it is efficient and easy to use.

“This vacuum quickly mapped my home that is over 5,000 square feet. It had to charge twice to complete this task since the battery did not come fully charged. The vacuum intelligently maps out the house for obstacles and picked up nicely! It does not often bump into anything and gracefully goes around my furniture, doors, etc.,” one reviewer wrote. “The only thing I don’t like is that with the mopping function, you have to periodically manually remove the mop plate and clean the mop cloth and reattach.”

Users also appreciate that it picks up pet hair.

“Bought the DEEBOT to get rid of dog hair easy and effortless,” wrote another reviewer. “It vacuums while I drink coffee or read a book or both. Even my dog, who hated it at first as it kept bumping into her, now got used to the robot cleaning the house. Dog hair is not a problem anymore.”

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is currently $350 off at Walmart.

Shark is a popular name in vacuums, robotic or otherwise. The Shark EZ Robot has the suction the brand is known for and a convenient self-emptying base. The robot vac will empty itself automatically after each cleaning, and the bagless self-empty base can hold enough dirt and debris for up to 30 days of vacuuming.

This Shark vacuum has 4.5 stars and 222 reviews, with customers saying it cleans well and that they like the self-emptying feature.

“The Shark Robot Vacuum is simply a time saver,” a reviewer wrote. “I have a dog that sheds a lot and I had to sweep and vacuum twice a day. Have my new Shark programmed to do so in the mornings and mid day. I really enjoy waking up and coming home from work, to a clean floor. The app is great too. If I’m having any visit I can just ask my Shark to vacuum my floors for me.”

This Shark vacuum is about $200 off at Walmart right now.

The budget-friendly iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum can clean floors at the push of a button. The 100-minute runtime and over 2000pa suction power provide thorough cleaning for both hard floors and carpets throughout your home.

You can connect this vacuum to the iHome Clean App and schedule cleanings at home or away.

With a 4.6-star rating, you can pick up this vacuum for under $100 at Walmart.com.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.