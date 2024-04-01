Need a little help getting your kids to eat their fruit? Or maybe you just want to turn an old family favorite into a fun party snack? Either way, we’ve got the solution: Turn your grapes into candy with just a little Jell-O mix and some time in the freezer.

The recipe comes courtesy of Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons, and it’s the simple kind of genius that busy parents will love. You simply take a bowlful of grapes, take off the stems and wash them thoroughly.

Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons

MORE: How to store grapes so they stay fresh and last longer

The only other ingredient you’ll need is Jell-O or a similar gelatin food mix. You can use any of your favorite flavors, but the folks at Kitchen Fun recommend brightly-colored ones: Lime, lemon, orange, berry etc. The more colors you use, the more your bowlful of grapes will look like a rainbow.

Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons

MORE: How to make grapes taste just like Sour Patch Kids

Empty the Jell-O mixes into cups. Stab a toothpick into each grape, and you’ve got a handle you can use to dip the grapes into water, then roll them around in the Jell-O mix. Put them onto a tray, set them in the freezer and in an hour or so you’ve got a sparkly, sugary upgrade on your grapes.

Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons

Important note: Use seedless grapes, since those pits won’t be easy to remove once they’re frozen. Other than that stipulation, any type of grape will do — though green grapes will make the colors stand out more brightly.

The full recipe at Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons notes that there are plenty of varieties you can try. If you like a sweet-and-sour twist, put your favorite Jolly Rancher flavors into a blender and use the resulting “pixie dust” instead of Jell-O mix. You can even go with Fun Dip, Kool Aid mix or whatever tickles your sweet tooth.

This easy candy grapes recipe makes a colorful and refreshing treat originally appeared on Simplemost.com