The best early Black Friday deals that are already live: Amazon, Target, Walmart

This year’s Black Friday deals are dropping before you’ve even decided if you’ll serve air fryer turkey breasts or DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza for your Thanksgiving menu. In fact, Walmart’s Black Friday deals have dropped earlier than ever before, beginning on Nov. 8. The news is ushering in a deluge of early Black Friday deals from other retailers too, like Amazon and Target.

Retailers’ Black Friday deals are expected to linger now through Black Friday, with new deals dropping each week, as well as fresh deals on Cyber Monday. That said, if there’s something you’ve had your eye on, we recommend shopping sooner than later so that stock levels and shipping delays don’t interfere with your holiday gifting plans. For example, the Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup (was $59, now $35) sold out the first day of October Prime Day last month, which was the last time the product was majorly discounted.

So you can spend less time shopping and more time with your family this season, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite early Black Friday deals that are live now. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue updating this guide as more deals drop throughout the season. And be sure to sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on all of the best deals out there this season.

Jump to: Best Stocking Stuffer Deals | Best Gift Deals | Best Kitchen Deals | Best Bedding Deals | Best TV Deals | Best Vacuum Deals | Headphones Deals | Best Home & Garden Deals | Best Toy Deals | Best Beauty Deals | Best Fashion Deals

Best Stocking Stuffer Deals

This four-pack of mini Victoria’s Secret PINK body mists is the definition of the perfect stocking stuffer. The set includes the “Warm & Cozy” scent, with notes of soft vanilla, toasted coconut and passionfruit and the “Fresh & Clean” scent, which smells like sweet apple, fresh tangerine and sea spray, as well as glittery options of each fragrance, too. Buy the pack and split it among several stockings for an extra sweet surprise.

$35 $21 at Amazon

Best Deals On Gift Ideas

This countertop hydroponic herb garden by AeroGarden is one of the best gifts for pretty much anyone on your list, whether they like to cook or prefer to do the eating. This start kit comes with everything they need to start growing fresh herbs right on their countertop, including seed starters and plant food. They can use it to grow fresh basil for homemade pesto, or simply use it to have fresh thyme and mint on hand for whatever they’re whipping up in the kitchen.

$129 $79 at Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Single-serve Keurig K-Cup coffee makers like this one were hot items during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event, which happened last month, which is why we except deals like this one to go fast now that it’s on sale for Black Friday, too. This model is particularly nice because it includes a 36-ounce water reservior so you can start brewing your first cup of coffee first thing in the morning. It’s a useful space-saving design too, making it a great option for home offices, dorm rooms or wherever else you need to make a cup quickly.

$59 $35 at Walmart

Best Bedding Deals

Electric heated blankets are one of the best gifts out there for people who are always cold. This one comes with six heating settings and an auto-off setting so you can rest easy when using it. It’s made of flannel and sherpa gray, and is machine washable.

$80 $30 at Walmart

Best TV Deals

This 50-inch Roku Smart TV is a steal for under $150, especially because it includes 4K UHD and built-in Roku steaming technology. It’s smart home-ready, which means it’s compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices.

$300 $148 at Walmart

Best Vacuum Deals

This Shark cordless stick vacuum comes with Clean Sense IQ technology, which is a fancy way of saying that this vacuum detects the dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. It easily converts to a handheld vacuum for easy portable cleaning and has a battery run-time to 40 minutes.

$400 $198 at Walmart

Best Deals On Headphones & Speakers

If you’re shopping for good quality over-ear headphones, but without a hefty price tag, these from JBL are a great pick. They come with the renowned JBL Pure Bass sound that the brand is known for, and a 40-hour rechargeable battery time. And if you’re the type of person who often forgets to recharge their devices, there’s good news — a quick 5-minute recharge gives you two additional hours of music

$50 $25 at Amazon $50 $25 at Walmart

Best Home & Garden Deals

You can sit back and relax in this set of two zero gravity chairs. As the name says, these chairs are designed with a freely adjustable back and footrests so you can find and enjoy the perfect angle for rest and relaxation. It includes a detachable holding tray that has a tablet rest, two cup holders,and a phone mount. It’s weather resistant and made with a sturdy frame so it can hold up to whatever adventures you take it along on. They come in 24 different colors and patterns.

$100 $80 at Walmart

Best Deals On Toys

This LEGO holiday advent calendar is a cute way to count down to the holidays. It features 24 collectible daily surprises, including two mini dolls and eight pet figurines. Kids can enjoy assembling the pet playground as they open the doors and countdown to Christmas day.

$35 $25 at Amazon

Best Beauty & Grooming Deals

Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream is formulated to fight the signs of aging by regenerating the look of the skin. It improves the look of fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and dark spots. It instantly hydrates while reducing the look of dark spots in just one week.

$13 $11 at Walmart

Best Fashion Deals

Slippers are a classic gift item for a reason, and these cute smiley face ones deserve pride of place Christmas day. They’re available in women’s sizes 4.5 to 10 and includes a hard rubber sole and are designed to be water resistant for quick trips out to the mailbox and the back porch.

$26 $18 at Amazon

