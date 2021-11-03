Dole has recalled bagged salad sold at Walmart, Kroger and other grocers

Check the bagged salad in your fridge. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has voluntarily issued a recall of some bags of garden salad due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled garden salads were sold in grocery stores, including Kroger, Walmart and Giant, marketed under the following four brand names:

24-ounce Dole Garden Salad with lot codes N28205A and N28205B, UPC code 0-71430-01136-2 and a Best If Used By date of October 25, 2021.

24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad with lot codes N28205A and N28205B, UPC code 6-81131-32895-1 and a Best If Used By date of October 25, 2021.

12-ounce Kroger Brand Garden Salad with lot codes N28211A and N28211B, UPC code 0-11110-91036-3 and a Best If Used By date of October 25, 2021.

12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad with lot codes N28211A and N28211B, UPC code 6-88267-18443-7 and a Best If Used By date of October 25, 2021.

Dole

No other Dole products are included in this recall.

The recalled products were distributed in the following states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or certain adults. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recall was prompted by a single sample of garden salad that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia. No illnesses connected to any of the recalled lot codes have been reported to date.

Although the greens are beyond their “Best If Used By” date and should no longer be on retail shelves, Dole and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are advising consumers to check products in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Best if Used By dates.

If you have any questions about the recall, you are encouraged to call the Dole Consumer Center at 800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

