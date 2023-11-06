Dog food recalled due to salmonella risk

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food sold under its Victor brand.

Three lots of the Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula were recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The lots include five-pound bags, 15-pound bags and 40-pound bags that have a best by date of June 12, 2024.

A statement on the Food and Drug Administration's website says a random sampling of the product tested positive for salmonella.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the statement says.

According to the FDA, salmonella infection is uncommon in dogs, but it can cause loss of appetite, decreased activity level, vomiting and diarrhea.

While the risk of a dog getting salmonella may be low, health experts warn that they can be carriers and make their owners sick.

The FDA says it has not received any reports of humans or pets getting sick from the dog food.

For those who purchased the recalled dog food, the FDA recommends discarding it in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets or wildlife.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food about potential refunds by calling 1-888-428-7544.

