Does this veggie chopper really save time? We found out for you

You’ve probably seen that viral veggie chopper on your social media pages. From chopping onions without tears to crafting whole salads in its container, the Fullstar All-in-1 vegetable chopper is clearly an internet favorite.

With over 24,000 ratings and 4.6 out for five stars, it’s an Amazon must-have for many. We got curious about it and put it to the test to determine if it’s actually all it’s cracked up to be.

What To Know About The Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper?

Like we mentioned, you’ve probably seen this gadget before. It claims to be an all-in-1 product and has tons of viral success. But viral hype doesn’t always mean something works. So let’s talk basics when I first got the product to explain more about it.

The Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopperfits a lot into one box. It comes with many attachments including five interchangeable blades to dice (large and small), slice, grate and julienne. It also has a neat little container to safely store the blades, a cleaning brush, a safety glove and a finger guard. The manual features a QR code to watch an instructional video to get you all set up, but unfortunately, it led to a dead link. I found the manual a bit hard to follow and instead opted for finding a video online to see how all the individual parts worked. The first thing I did was take everything out and carefully wash and dry every blade and component.

How We Tested It

I put the chopper through its paces trying out all the attachments and different blades. There are multiple safety stickers and mentions in the manual about how sharp the blades are and there is even an included safety glove, but I still managed to nick my finger with the super sharp mandoline blade so be careful, especially when washing the attachments.

I started by dicing some vegetables and fruits including onions, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes, carrots and potatoes. I was planning on making some burritos, so my experiments helped create some salsa and chopped veggies to go with our meal. It’s quite a fun kitchen gadget to use so once I got into it. I tried finely slicing onions and grating as well as varying my technique with the mandoline to get better slices. I found that my technique improved the more I practiced.

Our Thoughts

Let’s break down the veggie chopper into all of its attachments to get a better understanding of how the product works as a whole.

Large Dicer

The large dicer worked really well on tomatoes, onions, cucumber and peppers. It cut everything into uniform chunks. I didn’t feel like I had to push the lid down too hard for it to work and very quickly powered through a pile of vegetables.

You do have to prep your ingredients a little first. For example, you’ll want to peel carrots, remove the outer skin off onions and cut vegetables to the right size to fit on the tray before you can cut. So, don’t expect it to completely replace you in the kitchen! It is, however, much, much faster than if you had to chop manually.

Small dicer

I initially had some trouble with the small dicer and found the tomato just stuck to the upper part and was squashed instead of diced. I tried with a bell pepper next and the same thing happened. It was just flattened and imprinted with the grid design but wasn’t actually cut. This resulted in a mess and it was hard to get the little pieces of tomato and pepper out of the grids of the blade. I needed to use the supplied cleaning brush and scrapers to get all the food out which was a hassle and interrupted my cooking preparation.

However, after a bit of experimentation, I realized you have to really thump down hard on the lid and then it produces nice small chunks with ease. My avocado was a little under-ripe which meant it was hard and got mushed against the lid but with some perseverance, it went through. Pushing down hard on the lid is actually quite fun and even therapeutic, especially if you’ve had a rough day! While there is a learning curve, the small dicer is effective!

Slicer

I was very impressed with the mandoline slicer which you could change to thin or thick slices. It worked really well on potatoes, perfect for making scalloped potatoes and produced lovely slices of onions just right for burgers or pizza.

I was apprehensive about using it due to the very sharp blade but with the safety guard and glove, it was a pain-free process. I love cutting very thin slices like this but manually with a knife it can take a while and the slices aren’t uniform, so I think this will be the feature I use the most.

Grater

One of the blades I will use the least often is the grater, as we tend not to buy blocks of cheese and instead go for the ready-shredded variety. However, I gave it a go with a carrot and it worked as well as a manual grater. I am not sure I would bother getting this whole thing dirty just to grate though. Although there is a lock to make sure each blade is in place there isn’t anything to keep the lid on so if you are enthusiastically chopping, slicing or grating sometimes the lid lifts up at the back and I felt that was potentially dangerous.

Julienner

The Julienne blade is almost exactly the same as the slicer except that it has little teeth alongside the blade. I found these ripped at the onion and didn’t work as well as the regular slicer blade did. I used it on onion and carrots but in the future, I think I would stick to the slicing blade for nice thin slices without any additional mess. The finger guard used for both blades has little spikes that you push into the piece of food (potato, cheese, veggies) and this gives you the grip to slice it with ease.

I loved the way the drawer caught all the vegetables and slid out so easily to be used in your recipe without having to move the rest of the chopper. I did find it tricky to get the blades in the right way and remove them for cleaning but with some trial and error, I got there!

Final Thoughts

Some kitchen gadgets and tools just end up forgotten in the back of your cupboard. For regular weeknight dinners for my family of three, I will stick with my trusty chopping knife and avoid the clean-up involved with this chopper.

However, if I was meal prepping or making a big batch of soup or salad where I needed to chop a large volume of vegetables this tool would save time. I am also planning on using it the next time I want very thin sliced potatoes.

