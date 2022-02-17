Disney Is Planning To Build Themed Residential ‘storyliving’ Communities For Fans

Disney fans who can’t get enough of the Happiest Place on Earth will soon have the opportunity to buy their very own Mouse House.

On Feb. 16, Disney announced the launch of a new business to develop residential communities. The project, called Storyliving by Disney, will bring Disney design, Imagineering and theming to master-planned home communities. The first Storyliving by Disney development will be built in Rancho Mirage, in California’s Coachella Valley, with plans for additional U.S. locations still being explored.

For those looking to spend their retirement years among like-minded Disney devotees, Storyliving by Disney communities will include some neighborhoods specifically designated for residents ages 55 and older.

The developments will also include a community association operated by Disney Cast Members (Disney-speak for employees). Through a club membership, residents will have access to Disney-curated experiences including wellness programming, live entertainment, cooking classes, seminars, philanthropic endeavors and more.

Walt Disney Imagineers — the creative minds behind Disney’s theme parks, some of whom occupy celebrity status in the minds of Disney fans — will lead the development of theming and creative concepts for the communities, collaborating with developers and homebuilders on the project.

“Disney Imagineers are exploring the richness of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities,” said Michael Hundgen, executive producer, Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press release. “Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story.”

Cotino, the First Storyliving by Disney Community

The Rancho Mirage location for Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney Community, was chosen in part because the Greater Palm Springs area was once a beloved retreat for Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian. The House of Mouse founder called the couple’s Palm Springs escape his “laughing place.”

Cotino will include a range of home types, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. The community will also include one section specifically set aside for residents ages 55 and older.

Disney says the development will surround a sustainable, 24-acre oasis with clear, turquoise waters using Crystal Lagoons technology. Residents will have the option to purchase a club membership, giving them access to a waterfront clubhouse, beach area, recreational water activities and Disney programming and entertainment.

Non-residents may also get the chance to experience some parts of the development. Plans for Cotino also include a shopping, dining and entertainment district and beach park that will be open to the public with the purchase of a day pass. A beachfront hotel is also planned, so residents will have a place to put up all those friends and family members clamoring for a visit.

“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a press release. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

Learn more about the proposed plans in this video shared by Disney:

