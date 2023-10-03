DeSantis: I opposed McCarthy before it was cool

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is blasting Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as McCarthy fights for his political career in Washington.

“I opposed McCarthy when it wasn’t cool years ago,” DeSantis told Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George Tuesday.

DeSantis placed blame on former President Donald Trump for putting McCarthy in the speaker’s office in the first place.

“He is really somebody that Donald Trump has backed and put in that position. I think they have not delivered results,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis did call the motion to vacate “performative” and the “typical theatrics” that happens in Washington, D.C.

As far as who DeSantis would like to be speaker, he suggested a few members of Congress.

“I don’t know if I wish that job on anyone,” DeSantis said.

“I have guys who have endorsed me like Chip Roy and Tom Massie; I think Chip is someone who really understands how you move this country in a better direction,” he added.

