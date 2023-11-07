‘Dancing with the Stars’ announces Taylor Swift night

It seems like there isn’t much of the world Taylor Swift hasn’t influenced by now. Fashion. Football. The economy. And now, the fancy footwork of “Dancing with the Stars.”

ABC has announced that “Dancing with the Stars” will have a Taylor Swift-themed night — a development that’s sweeter than fiction. On Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, you can watch “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” “DWTS”-style, on ABC or livestream it on Disney+. It hits different than watching the night of, but you can also catch the show the next day on Hulu.

“It’s been a long time coming … join us for A Celebration of Taylor Swift,” the official Dancing with the Stars account (at @officialdwts) wrote on a Nov. 6 Twitter post making the announcement.

It’s been a long time coming…join us for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, live November 21 on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus! Stream on @Hulu. #DWTSxTaylorSwift @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/DxQtCR7TkN — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 6, 2023

The long-running ABC show pairs celebrities with professional dancers to perform different genres of dance each week.

The show’s currently in Season 32, and there are eight couples remaining in the competition: Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber; Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov; Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd; Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev; Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold; Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach; Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong; and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Themed episodes take place weekly. Tonight’s episode will feature “Music Video Night,” while the Nov. 14 episode is “Whitney Houston Night.” It’ll still be a few more weeks until the season’s winning couple gets that mirrorball trophy, but at the end of every two-hour episode, one pair will face the closure of their “DWTS” journey.

Along with regular “DWTS” judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, choreographer Mandy Moore (not to be confused with the actress/singer of the same name ) will sit on the panel as a guest judge. Moore is the lead choreographer for Swift’s current “Eras” tour and also a regular DWTS choreographer. No word on if Swift herself might make an appearance.

Even if you’re not a lover of “DWTS,” you might want to tune in to see the sparks fly across the ballroom dance floor with a Swift soundtrack for the night!

