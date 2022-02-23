Dad Explains Why He Takes His Daughters Into The Women’s Bathroom

Blogger and “girl dad” Muhammed Nitoto frequently takes to social media to share his musings, insights and revelations about fatherhood with his sizable following. One of his posts drew so much attention, he later reshared it online and the discussion began anew.

In fall 2020, Nitoto explained on his Chronicles of Daddy Facebook page why he feels the need to take his two young daughters into the women’s bathroom instead of the men’s bathroom when there’s no family bathroom available. He talked about how men’s restrooms are much dirtier. If they even have a changing table, it can be situated in a public area, like by a wall of urinals.

“They are too young to go on their own so I have to go in with them,” Nitoto wrote. “I try to be as respectful to women as I can while doing so which consists of knocking on the door before entering and announcing myself. Making sure if someone is inside that they know I am a Dad coming in with his daughter and making sure they are comfortable with that.”

He also re-announces himself when he’s in a stall with his daughters if he hears more people coming in.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

“As a girl dad, I can’t help but want to protect my daughters from all things that aren’t for them and the men’s bathroom is 100% one of those things.”

Nitoto also posted about how he’s now a guy who sits down on the toilet because of having to use the bathroom when his daughters are around him, which he shared in his Facebook post below.

The California resident has shared posts on everything from teaching his daughters not to hit their brothers to doing his girls’ hair when the family is out and about.

“Being a #girldad is a constant learning game for me,” he writes.

Nitoto, who is the stay-at-home parent to his two girls and also a stepfather, recently got a “Dope Dad” award for “changing the narrative of black fatherhood.”

He has posted about the dynamics of being a father vs. a mother, being an at-home parent, making a blended family work and much more.

Nice job, girl dad!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.