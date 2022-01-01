2 News is partnering with Keystone Chevrolet in Sand Springs to 'Stuff the Bus' and make sure Green Country children have enough to eat when school lets out for the summer.

You can help us by donating non-perishable items at Keystone Chevrolet (8700 Charles Page Blvd, Sand Springs, OK ) from May 4th – May 25th— and on May 25th, you can bring donations by the station and donate food during a day-long drive.

All donations go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Here's a look at their most needed items: