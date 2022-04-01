Register: 2022 Superhero Challenge in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Superheroes come in all sizes to help us overcome obstacles! 2 Cares for the Community invites you to bring your speed, agility, balance, strength and focus to the 9th Annual Superhero Challenge benefitting the Child Abuse Network.

Crawl, jump, swing, and scramble your way through a power-packed family-friendly day of fun at the beautiful POSTOAK Lodge in Tulsa. You’ll conquer incredible obstacle courses to help vulnerable children face their own challenges.

Join 2 News Oklahoma Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier, on Sunday, April 10.

Registration ends April 6.

