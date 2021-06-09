TULSA, Okla. — 2 News and Domian Family Dentistry are teaming up for a 2 Cares for the Community Book Drive on June 25th.

The drive is benefiting Gaining Ground Literacy which works for foster a love of reading in children with several programs:

BOOKS. BOOKS. BOOKS . Providing children with books to take home over the summer break has a positive impact on maintaining their reading skills. We provide the opportunity for students to choose 10 engaging books for their take home summer library.

. Providing children with books to take home over the summer break has a positive impact on maintaining their reading skills. We provide the opportunity for students to choose 10 engaging books for their take home summer library. MORE BOOKS . Students will have the opportunity to trade out their books each week to keep them engaged and excited to read all summer long.

. Students will have the opportunity to trade out their books each week to keep them engaged and excited to read all summer long. READING. WRITING. TALKING Provide weekly opportunities for children to talk with teachers about their reading and ways to write a variety of responses about their reading.

Provide weekly opportunities for children to talk with teachers about their reading and ways to write a variety of responses about their reading. INDIVIDUALIZED LITERACY INTERVENTIONS Children that are significantly behind grade level will have the opportunity for weekly reading interventions with a highly qualified teacher.

Children that are significantly behind grade level will have the opportunity for weekly reading interventions with a highly qualified teacher. FAMILY INVOLVEMENT Providing encouragement and guidance to families and caregivers increases the impact on student growth. Families are provided with specific ways to support their children throughout the summer months.

Anyone can drop off donations of new or gently used books to the 2 News studios at 3701 S. Peoria in Tulsa on June 25th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off in the week leading up to the drive at Domian Family Dentistry at 1321 E 35th Street in Tulsa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --