Coffee mate debuts pink creamer inspired by ‘Mean Girls’ anniversary

Coffee mate is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Mean Girls” by releasing a new coffee creamer that is seriously “fetch.”

Not only is the new “Mean Girls” Creamer a pretty shade of pink, but it tastes like frosting. Coffee mate describes the flavor as having notes of “sweet, rich pink frosting flavor” and says it tastes like “cake filled with rainbows and smiles.”

If you’re a fan of the film, you’ll likely notice the connection to the creamer being announced on Oct. 3, which has been designated “Mean Girls Day” by fans thanks to a quotable moment in the film: Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady, recounts a moment when her crush turns to her in class and asks her what day it is.

“On Oct. 3, he asked me what day it was,” she says in the voiceover as Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) turns around from his desk.

“It’s Oct. 3,” Cady says.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer before you get a taste, however, as the creamer will not be in stores until January 2024. You’ll be able to find it in grocery stores nationwide for around $4.69 for a 32-ounce bottle.

And yes, you can add it to your coffee even if it’s not Wednesday.

While this may be the first “Mean Girls”-inspired coffee creamer, International Delight has previously had several creamers inspired by movies and television shows.

Flavors inspired by cinema include a Willy Wonka creamer, a holiday creamer inspired by the movie “Elf” and Coffee mate’s other limited-edition creamers have included Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Snickers and Rice Krispies Treats.

The film, which was released in 2004 has grossed more than $130 million worldwide and continues to be a hit. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and some “Saturday Night Live” alums including Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. There is now even a musical inspired by the film.

