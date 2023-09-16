Coach Prime gifts sunglasses to Buffs,'First Take' cast after CSU jab

If there's one thing Deion Sanders can do (and do well), it's capitalize on an opportunity.

This Prime-time spin begins with the jab heard 'round the state. Colorado State University head coach Jay Norvell on Thursday took an apparent shot at the University of Colorado Boulder head coach Sanders and his interview etiquette.

"I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder [...] When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off,” Norvell said. "That’s what my mother taught me.”

At the Buffs' Thursday practice, Sanders called the comments "bull junk," adding that Norvell gave CU "ammunition" ahead of Saturday's tilt. Video captured by Well Off Media showed Coach Prime's speech to his players.

"It was just gonna be a good game," he said. "But they messed around and made it personal."

Norvell's shade gave Sanders the perfect opportunity to promote his new collaboration with Blenders Eyewear.

The head coach on Friday gifted each of his players a pair of his PRIME 21 shades. He also gave sunglasses to the cast of ESPN's "First Take," who are in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The Buffs are even asking fans to wear their sunglasses and hats to Saturday's game, despite it being an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Scripps News Denver reached out to the Rams to see if Norvell had a response to Sanders' counterpunch.

"Nope."

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg at Scripps News Denver.

