8 surprising ways to clean your toilet that actually work

Today’s toilets might be cleaner than ever, thanks to hacks posted on YouTube, TikTok and popular blogs. But what are the toilet cleaning tips that really work?

You probably think the method you’ve always used to keep your toilet tidy is the most effective, but there might be room for improvement. Experts recommend cleaning your toilet once a week in normal situations, or every few days when someone in your family is sick. When you’re supposed to do it that often, it helps to have some tricks.

While some of the best toilets in 2022 may have a self-cleaning option, chances are you’ve still got to do it the hard way. From the bowl and tank to the seat and the floor, keep reading for some surprising methods that can make your throne sparkle.

1. Start with Denture Tabs

To pre-soak your toilet, you can actually use denture tablets, which are those effervescent pucks you drop into water to clean false teeth. Place two to three tablets into the toilet bowl at least 30 minutes before you are ready to clean to take care of some of the heavy lifting.

If you have hard water or the toilet has a lot of mineral buildup, leave the tablets in overnight. After they have fizzed, bubbled and soaked to your liking, scrub the bowl with a toilet brush.

Pro tip: Denture tablets also do great with other stains, like cloudy glasses or coffee pots.

Adobe

2. Remove the Seat

A toilet cleaning hack that has gone viral on TikTok isn’t so much how you clean as it is where. TikToker Sara (@shessunday) shows followers how she detaches the seat from the toilet.

Thankfully, the best toilets in 2022 have seats that are easy to remove. All you need to do is unclip them or twist the locking top and lift them off. But even older toilet seats are relatively easy to unscrew and remove with a flathead screwdriver or even a quarter. Then, you can scrub and sanitize the gunk trapped beneath it with ease. But prepare yourself because it can be pretty dirty under there!

Adobe

3. Soak and Scrub the Tank

You probably clean the bowl regularly, but when was the last time you cleaned the toilet tank? While it doesn’t need to be cleaned as frequently as the bowl does, there are times when the tank could benefit from a good scouring.

For instance, if you see mineral buildup or other grime inside, or the water smells a little “off,” try this method: Pour in 4 cups of white vinegar and let it soak for an hour. Then, turn off the water to the toilet and flush to drain the tank. Finally, scrub the tank walls and then turn the water back on. Flush a few times to rinse out the tank.

Is there anything vinegar can’t do?

Adobe

4. Eradicate Rings with a Pumice Stone

Even if you have what’s considered the best toilet in 2022, a supply of hard water can lead to rust stains. One way to remove them is using a pumice stone. This volcanic rock can remove stubborn stains without scratching surfaces like porcelain.

As you scrub the toilet, the water softens the stone and erases rings with minimal effort. They aren’t just for softening your feet!

Adobe

5. Deodorize Surfaces with Shaving Cream

Accidents happen. Sometimes, someone doesn’t quite make the potty, especially if you have little boys in your home. Those messes can be smelly and difficult to clean.

Some savvy parents have figured out that regular old shaving cream is perfect for this job. It might seem strange, but spraying the cream on the floor or walls surrounding the toilet, spreading it around and then leaving it to work on the stains can do the trick. Then, after a few hours, wipe it away for a fresh-smelling, non-sticky bathroom.

Adobe

6. Disinfect with Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can be useful throughout your home. One thing it is known for is killing germs, so it makes perfect sense to use it in your toilet.

In fact, peroxide can clean and sanitize the bowl. Pour a 1/2 cup into the toilet and allow it to sit for 30 minutes. Then, use a toilet brush to scrub it clean and flush the germs, bacteria and grime away.

Adobe

7. Shine and Sanitize on the Outside

Many people focus on cleaning the inside of the toilet. But even the toilets with the tidiest bowls can be covered with bacteria and other unpleasant substances on the outside.

You can sanitize the toilet while making it sparkle using an ordinary disinfectant spray. First, generously coat the exterior of the toilet from top to bottom with the spray. Make sure to get those hard-to-reach places, like the toilet’s base and the seat’s underside.

Allowing the disinfectant to sit for at least five minutes is essential. This gives it time to kill those nasty germs. Then, wipe it away with paper towels or cleaning rags. Of course, if you use cloth, be sure to wash them before using them on other surfaces.

Adobe

8. Keep Things Smelling Fresh with Essential Oil

An effortless way to maintain a fresh, pleasant fragrance near the toilet in between cleaning is to add a scent to the toilet paper roll. Place about five drops of your favorite essential oil on the cardboard tube inside the roll.

Whenever someone spins the roll, the scent will be reactivated, leaving a lovely aroma. Just be sure you don’t drip the oil on the toilet paper, as it can irritate the skin.

Adobe

These toilet cleaning tips can save you time and effort. Which one will you try first?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.