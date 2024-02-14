Chiefs feeling Kansas City's Valentine's Day love at Super Bowl parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are feeling the love on this Valentine's Day as thousands of fans celebrate their Super Bowl win. The victory parade is making its way through the city celebrating the NFL's newest dynasty.

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs in nearly two decades.

Pleasant weather is also gracing fans and players alike as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s with sunny conditions.

Fans told Scripps News they started lining up for the parade before 6 a.m. to get a good spot. Some people stayed in hotels overnight so they could make sure that they got a front-row seat to the parade.

Numerous school districts in the region closed so kids could attend the parade. Kansas City City Hall was also closed.

After the parade kicks off, a rally will follow.

The Chiefs won Sunday's game 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers, toppling NFC champion in overtime.

For numerous Chiefs stars like tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, this was their third Super Bowl title in five years. Along with their 1970 title, the Chiefs are among seven NFL franchises to have won four or more titles.

"It's so exciting for our family, the organization, and a testament to Andy Reid, the team, the organization," said team CEO Clark Hunt. "What an amazing performance on Sunday. We're blessed to be back-to-back world champions. The last two parades were unbelievable but the weather is probably going to make it the largest we have ever had and our guys are in a celebratory mood."

While the Chiefs are bringing plenty of star power on their own, Taylor Swift, who has been a fixture at games this season, is not expected to be in attendance for the parade. She has a three-concert weekend coming up in Australia starting Friday.

