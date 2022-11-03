Goodwill’s new shopping site finally brings its thrifting treasures online

One of the best parts of shopping at thrift stores is finding a gem of an item at a low price. And while bargain hunting is part of the thrill, you might not always have time to comb racks and search through shelves at the stores in your area.

Retail treasure hunting has been online for years thanks to sites like eBay, ThredUp and Mercari, but Goodwill has long only offered its wares the old-fashioned way. Until now! Goodwill recently created a site called GoodwillFinds.com, where you can browse and buy hundreds of products in dozens of categories.

Unlike brick-and-mortar thrift stores that sell a little bit of everything, GoodwillFinds is a trove of unique, curated items. For example, you can shop for designer clothing, vintage decor pieces, rare collectibles and popular media.

As with normal, in-store Goodwill purchases, you’ll save cash, promote sustainability and support the nonprofit organization. The company says proceeds from online purchases go directly to the regions where the items were sourced.

“It’s truly an honor to serve this incredibly important mission at Goodwill – a beloved brand with an international reputation for doing good,” Matthew A. Kaness, chief executive officer of GoodwillFinds, said in a statement.

“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill.”

Shopping on the site is intuitive as of launch. You can browse by categories and subcategories or search for specific items. When you find something you love, add it to your bag and checkout when you’re ready. You can create an account, which allows you to save your information, track deliveries, look up previous orders and more, or check out as a guest.

Shipping costs vary by item. GoodwillFinds ships to the U.S. and Canada, although large items such as furniture are only available for pickup at the original location. Most items are processed for shipping within one to three business days, but transit times will vary.

Happy treasure hunting!

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

