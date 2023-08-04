Cardi B cleared of battery charges as bid for infamous mic nears $100K

Rapper Cardi B will not face charges for throwing her microphone at a fan during a performance in Las Vegas last weekend.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

While authorities did not specifically name Cardi B in their statement, the rapper's attorneys issued a response Thursday confirming the news.

"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said.

Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beachclub Saturday when video widely shared online showed a fan near the stage splash liquid on the artist. Seemingly in retaliation, Cardi B then chucked her mic in the concertgoer's direction.

Additional video from the incident shows the artist's DJ asking the crowd to "splash her down" with water to help her cool off from the extreme heat. But after some water hit her face, that's when she apparently lost her cool.

It's unclear if the mic throw occurred before or after the DJ's request. But another concertgoer filed a police report Monday, claiming she was hit and injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the microphone in question has now hit the auction block.

Audio company The Wave, which owns the wireless Shure AD2 Axient Digital microphone, was able to retrieve it from the crowd and ultimately decided to put it up for sale on eBay to raise money for two charities — Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project. The Wave owner, Scott Fisher, said in the eBay description that the mic was still in working condition and that he wanted to use its notoriety to make a positive impact.

"The mic still works as I tested it when it came back to the audio shop this afternoon (July 31)," Fisher wrote. "If you ever wanted to use it you would still need a receiver which is not part of the auction. I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide."

Fisher said the mic can also be verified by the tape marked "main" that's wrapped around its base.

"You can see in the videos the white tape across the bottom," he added.

Bidding on the mic started out at $500, but had already neared $100,000 as of Friday morning. Similar microphones selling online are priced at around $1,000.

