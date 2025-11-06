Starbucks’ new 'Bearista' cup is now available. Here's how you can get one

Starbucks is launching its holiday collection with a new teddy bear-shaped cup that's already capturing hearts on social media.

The "Bearista" cold cup features a glass teddy bear wearing a green Starbucks beanie. The 20-ounce cup is available in stores and costs about $30.

"From cold brew to an iced matcha latte, your drinks have never looked cuter," Starbucks says about the cup.

Other holiday cups include tumblers featuring ribbons and gingerbread cookies.

Holiday drinks like peppermint mocha and caramel brulee latte also returned Thursday, marking the official start of Starbucks' holiday season.

