Barbie releases first-ever doll with type 1 diabetes

Barbie is getting an insulin pump! Mattel announced on Tuesday that it is releasing the first-ever Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D) as part of an ongoing effort to expand representation.

According to the toy company, the Barbie comes with an insulin pump, continuous glucose monitor and more.

Barbie partnered with an organization that is focused on diabetes awareness and research — Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF.

ESPN's Adam Schefter speaks about type one diabetes screening

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls in a statement. “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

On top of the CGM and insulin pump, Barbie is wearing a blue, polka dot outfit. Both the blue and the dots are nods to global symbols that represent diabetes awareness.

She also has a purse, "perfect for Barbie to carry any essentials, such as type 1 diabetes supplies or snacks, when she’s on the go."

“We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes,” Breakthrough T1D CEO Aaron J. Kowalski said in a statement. “I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal – it means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.”

Barbie donated dolls to Breakthrough T1D 2025 Chidlren's Congress, which brings together 170 children living with T1D to meet face-to-face with Congress.

The organization also honored two T1D advocates – Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón in the US and model Lila Moss in the UK – with their own one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.

“After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a decade ago, I've found a lot of purpose in advocating for people with the condition and educating others about it because knowledge is power – especially for young minds,” said Arzón. “It’s an absolute honor to receive a Barbie doll as a part of the brand’s efforts to grow awareness and representation surrounding type 1 diabetes, so that we can help show kids that all types of challenges give us all the more reason to push forward and achieve our dreams.”

"I am proud to use my platform to educate around type 1 diabetes and show that being different is cool. Receiving messages from people who see my patches and feel represented means everything to me. To be able to now see Barbie dolls with T1D, and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me even wearing her patches, is both surreal and special," Moss added.

This story was originally published by Max White with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.