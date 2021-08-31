Bud Light’s New ‘Fall Flannel’ Hard Seltzers Are Perfect For The Changing Seasons

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. It simply means it’s time to swap your light and fruity drinks for fall flavors.

And this year, there are four new hard seltzers from Bud Light that were made for sipping in chilly weather, around a bonfire or while carving pumpkins. The limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel seasonal pack features four flavors: Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear and Toasted Marshmallow.

The maple pear seltzer has simple flavors of fresh pear and maple syrup, while the apple crisp flavor tastes like apple pie, and the toasted marshmallow has notes of both marshmallow and chocolate. If you’re a pumpkin spice fan, that seltzer combines the autumnal spice with vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.

A 12-count pack will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday, Sept. 6, through the end of October. Each box contains three 12-ounce cans of each flavor, with an ABV of 5% and 100 calories per can.

While a first for Bud Light, this is not the first time the pumpkin spice flavor has been featured in a hard seltzer. The brand Vive created a pumpkin spice seltzer last fall, but it was only available in a few states.

There are a few other apple-flavored hard seltzers on the market, too, including this San Juan Fuji apple seltzer and this one from Austin Eastciders, a brand that also makes a cranberry cider that combines bittersweet apples and real cranberry juice.

The flavors in Bud Light’s Fall Flannel pack are new for this fall season, but this is not the first time the brand released a holiday pack full of intriguing seltzers.

Bud Light’s Ugly Sweater Variety Pack last holiday season also included the Apple Crisp flavor, plus three others: Cranberry, Ginger Snap and Peppermint Patty (pretty much the winter equivalent of fall’s pumpkin spice!).

Will you be trying Bud Light’s new Fall Flannel hard seltzer pack?

