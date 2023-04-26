Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are officially grandparents

This month, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore added a new role to their resumes: grandparents. The divorced couple’s eldest child, Rumer Willis, gave birth to a little girl on April 18.

Rumer announced the news and shared the baby’s name — Louetta Isley Thomas Willis — on Instagram on April 25. The post also revealed that the actor gave birth at home and included a photo of the baby slumbering on a cozy blanket.

“You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she wrote.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Louetta Isley is Rumer’s first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, a musician and music producer. The couple announced they were expecting in December 2022 via Instagram with photos of Rumer’s baby bump. Earlier this month, People published an interview with Rumer with an exclusive compilation of her maternity photos. They feature the 34-year-old clad in knits from Naked Cashmere, which partnered with her to create a clothing collection for mothers and newborns.

“I’m so grateful that I’m so close with my family and I get to rely on them for support,” Rumer told People. “It’s fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have three daughters: Rumer, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. While the couple divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2000, they’ve had friendly relationship since then.

The Willis family announced in 2022 that Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that impacts the ability to understand and express written and spoken communication. In February, the family shared that he had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Rumer and her family have expressed support for Willis, who celebrated his 68th birthday last month.

Congrats to the new grandparents!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.