Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Married In A Star-Studded Weekend Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, married American actress Nicola Peltz in a glamorous, star-studded wedding on April 9. Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, held a multi-day celebration on Peltz’s $99 million, 44,000-square-foot family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guests arrived on Friday to enjoy welcome cocktails at the lavish, oceanfront affair. The bride’s family set up three massive white tents on the beach for the cocktail reception, ceremony and celebration following the nuptials.

The wedding, which included a traditional Jewish ceremony, was in a stunning flower-covered chuppah with orchids hanging from the ceiling and an elevated runway over flowers floating in the water on each side. Peltz’s grandmother served as her maid of honor, People reports, and the couple read their own vows before a rabbi and nearly 600 guests.

David Beckham shared a photo of the couple and wrote “welcome to the family” to his new daughter-in-law:

The bride wore a Valentino haute couture gown. At her mother’s request, the dress had an evil eye talisman (a traditional charm said to protect against jealousy) and a personal message stitched into it with blue thread. (Peltz retweeted Vogue’s story about her dress, which explains that designers spent a year working on her wedding look.)

Along with their influential family members, including Beckham’s parents and siblings — Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10 — and Peltz’s billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz, model mother Claudia Heffner and seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, countless celebrities were in attendance. The guest list included Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria. In addition, magician David Blaine performed during the cocktail hour and Marc Anthony sang during the reception.

The couple first met at Coachella in 2017 but didn’t begin dating until they met again at a Halloween party in 2019. They went public as a couple in January 2020 and were engaged by the summer of the same year. Before tying the knot, the couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement. While the Beckhams are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the bride’s family’s fortune is said to be in the billions.

During his wedding speech, Peltz’s father asked that guests make donations in support of Ukraine in lieu of gifts to the bride and groom.

Congrats to the happy couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.