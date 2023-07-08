Broken Arrow's Safari Sanctuary welcomes volunteers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — When the president of Safari Sanctuary isn’t taking care of the sheltered animals, she tries to take care of herself.

Lori Ensign was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about three decades ago.

“That is what actually started the whole zoo. When I was 25, I got diagnosed. And my doctor said get a hobby. And I kinda went overboard and started rescuing.”

She runs a haven for exotic animals that have either escaped or been abandoned. Tigers, bears, monkeys, birds, snakes, and a porcupine are among the animals Ensign cares for.

The non-profit relies on volunteers. Larry Conners just began to help on the property. He spoke fondly of Ensign.

“From the moment I met her, she’s just cheerful and upbeat and out here trying to get things done.”

The volunteers and Ensign say that there is much more to gain there than just community service hours.

“The fun of volunteering is that you get to meet these guys that you only see on nature channel.”

For more information about volunteering, visit safarisanctuary.org

