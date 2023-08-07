This Brita water filter pitcher is 42% off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

To get great-tasting water, you may need a great filter system.

Brita’s Water Filter Pitcher is an easy way to get clean H20. And it’s on sale right now on Amazon. At 42% off, this BPA-free pitcher is selling for $13.98, down from its normal cost of $23.99.

The Denali pitcher’s six-cup capacity makes it a great size for one or two people. It even works for three or more with more frequent refilling, which is easy to do with a flip-top lid. That way, your water doesn’t sit too long.

With this BPA-free pitcher, you can be assured no plastic chemicals are leaching into your freshly filtered water. The included standard filter removes chlorine taste and odor while reducing levels of copper, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, microplastics and more.

This pitcher is also compatible with Brita Elite filters. The Smart Light indicator’s three colors remind you when it’s getting close to time to change the filter, about every two months or every 40 gallons of use.

If you prefer a punch of color, a red-lidded version of the 6-cup pitcher is also available on Amazon for 30% off right now, at $16.79.

While it’s unclear how long this deal will last you may want to snag it now, as Amazon deals can leave as quickly as they arrive. Get the discount price simply by adding it to your cart and checking out.

Buy the Brita Water Filter Pitcher at Amazon for $13.98 (was $23.99).

