This Levi’s Bomber Jacket Offers Style And Warmth For Fall

Finding a men’s jacket that is well-made and stylish but suitable for everyday use can be challenging. A bomber jacket often fits the bill, as you can wear it with casual clothing or over a collared shirt, sweater or professional attire.

A genuine leather bomber jacket can cost several hundred dollars, and wearing leather is not appropriate (or practical) for everyone. Fortunately, a high-quality faux leather bomber jacket can look fashionable, feel comfortable and last for many years.

Levi’s Men’s Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket has a polyurethane shell and a faux fur fleece sherpa lining. It looks and feels like rich leather, but it is easy to care for and even stick in the washing machine.

With rib-knit cuffs and waist, a water-resistant shell and a zippered front, this bomber jacket is designed for mid-weight warmth. It also has multiple interior and exterior pockets, providing function and convenience. The classic fit jacket is ideal for the cooler temperatures of fall or spring.

This bomber jacket has 4.7 stars with more than 2,200 ratings. Customers who reviewed the men’s jacket say that it is high quality, looks great and fits well.

“I love this jacket,” wrote reviewer Leonardo perrone. He shared a photo wearing the bomber jacket, saying, “It’s just perfect and great quality.”

Reviewers say it fits true to size.

“Quality is excellent,” wrote reviewer Nathan. “Very well fitting. I get compliments all the time and I work in a fashion-sensitive environment so that means quite a bit.”

Many customers appreciate that the bomber jacket looks more expensive than it is.

“The jacket is everything that description says,” Ashley Murphy posted. “The quality of it is amazing looks and feels like a 4-500$ jacket. I ordered my husband’s normal size and it fits him, not too small or big just right. Ladies or men if you’re looking for a high quality jacket, this is it.”

This Levi’s Men’s Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket is available for virtually every body shape, ranging from extra small to 5X in big and tall sizes. In addition, there are a number of colors and styles to choose from, including black, dark brown, earth, navy, charcoal faux suede, cognac faux suede and dark brown faux suede.

Prices vary depending on the size and style and currently range from $39.89 to $160. A black bomber jacket in a standard large size costs $39.89, while the same jacket in a big and tall size 2X costs $50.56 on sale right now.

