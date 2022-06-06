5 clever ways to use your iron that don’t involve clothing

We all know how an iron can keep our clothes looking fresh, but did you know it can be used to do more than just de-wrinkle fabric? From cleaning up surprising messes to helping you cook breakfast in your hotel room, we’ve curated the best hacks that can make life a little easier — and just maybe reduce your need to buy other tools.

Erase Coffee Table Heat Stains

Have you ever set a piping hot cup of tea down on your wooden coffee table sans coaster? If so, you’re probably familiar with that white heat stain that appears.

An iron can actually help mend the spot. To do this fix, place a thin towel over the white mark and set your iron to medium heat with the steam function on. Gently place it over the towel for 10-15 seconds. Repeat if necessary. The white spot should disappear.

Make DIY Laminated Flowers

Preserve beautiful flowers to make them last a lifetime by creating a unique botanical print. There’s no need to buy a laminator when you have an iron. Flowers should be in prime condition and dried out—either by the sun or though being sandwiched in a book between absorbent paper. Remove any unwanted leaves and lay flowers flat between two sheets of wax paper.

Make sure your iron’s water reservoir is empty, eliminating the chance for steam to escape. Place a paper towel over the top of the wax paper. Press the iron on top to laminate the papers together. Let it cool for 10 to 15 seconds. Frame and hang the display for a bespoke decor item or send it to someone you love as a special gift.

Adobe

Release Spilled, Dried-On Wax

If spilled candle wax isn’t tended to immediately, it can harden and be difficult to remove cleanly. If you’re already too late on a mess like that, cover the hardened drip of wax with a paper towel and put your iron over it. The heat from the iron will warm up the wax, allowing the paper towel to absorb it. Wipe any excess liquid with another paper towel and the surface will be good as new.

Adobe

Make Melty Sandwiches On The Road

This hack gives new meaning to the phrase “iron chef.” On your next hotel stay, use your iron to make a grilled cheese sandwich in your room instead of springing for lunch out.

To create, place two slices of bread on top of a large sheet of tin foil. Butter each side and fold two slices of cheese in between. Wrap the sandwich in foil and press your iron down on top for two minutes. Flip the sandwich over and press again for two more minutes. Peek in the foil to see if the cheese has melted to your satisfaction. If not, repeat the process. Believe it or not, there are several more meal options you can whip up using your iron!

Adobe

Restore Carpet Dents After Moving Furniture

If you have carpet, you know how this goes: you move a piece of furniture and get stuck with a carpet dent. To remedy this, place a damp cloth over the trouble spot and gently rub your iron top with the steam setting on. After thirty seconds, remove the iron and brush and lift the fibers with your fingers or an old toothbrush.

Adobe

If your iron is leaking or just doesn’t seem to work quite right, it might be time to replace it. Check out our list of the best steam irons, 2022 edition to find a new and improved version.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.