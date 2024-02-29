This best-selling Walmart patio umbrella is $230 off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spring is almost here, and that means it’s time to start thinking about any updates you want to make to your outdoor space this season.

If one of your updates includes a new patio umbrella, Walmart is offering a deep discount on a Serwall brand umbrella and base, with savings of more than $200.

The 10-foot Heavy Duty Patio Hanging Offset Cantilever Patio Umbrella includes a base, which means you do not need to attach it to a patio table. Depending on which color you choose, the price ranges from $539-$199, with the highest savings of $230 on the orange umbrella, which is normally $460.

$229.99 (was $459) at Walmart

The umbrella’s pole is rust-resistant, and the umbrella itself is made of polyester and PA coating, so it is water, UV and fade-resistant — all must-have features for keeping you cool and dry all summer.

The crank lift handle lets you tilt and open or close it easily. It is also made with a velcro bandage, so you can easily wrap it up to store it away during the colder months.

The gray version of the umbrella is also half off right now, priced at $199 (originally $399). The $200 savings is still a great deal, and if you’re not wanting to add bright orange to your patio, the gray is much more subtle.

$199 (was $399) at Walmart

You’ll also find a few other umbrellas on sale at Walmart as well, including another from the same brand for as low as $79.99.

A savings of $120, this Serwall 10-feet Outdoor Hanging Offset Cantilever Umbrella appears to be nearly identical to the other choice, but does not include a base and is significantly cheaper. It would be a great purchase if you just need a new umbrella but have an old base you can use.

$79.99 (was $199.99) at Walmart

The umbrella also comes in a handful of colors including beige, black, blue and even a bright shade of green to add a pop of color to your patio, with some options priced only a little higher at $85.99 or $89.99.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.