This best-selling size-inclusive swimsuit costs as low as $20

Spring is officially here, which means summer and warmer weather are just around the corner!

If you’re in need of a new swimsuit for beach trips, pool days or soaking up some sun in the backyard, there’s a swimsuit on Amazon that has thousands of shoppers raving and getting excited for summer.

The Tempt Me High-Neck One Piece Swimsuit has a whopping 30,694 reviews (at press time) and about 23,000 5-star ratings. It holds a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating when combining all reviews and is available in 38 colors and prints, in sizes XS to 24-plus.

Most colors and prints are priced at $29.99, but sizes for different sizes and sizes range from $19.99 to $33.99. You will need to click on each color and choose your size to see the specific prices. One color and size priced at $20 is a leopard print in XS.

Colors include darker tones like black, navy blue and army green, plus bolder colors like orange, hot pink, yellow and purple. There are also a variety of prints including leaves, sunflowers, an American flag, snakeskin and a rainbow tie-dye.

The swimsuit has a high-necked design with a padded push-up bra. There’s a deep-plunge back with a neck-hook closure and see-through mesh as well. The fabric is stretchy but soft, and a ruched pattern in the torso accentuates curves while also hiding imperfections.

Because ordering a swimsuit online means you can’t try it on, you’ll find a size chart on Amazon that includes instructions on how to measure your body to make sure you order the correct size. If you are an Amazon Prime customer, some sizes and colors can be returned for free, but not every swimsuit is eligible for a return, so it’s best to measure before ordering.

Just some of the thousands of positive reviews mention the swimsuit as being flattering and “staying put,” which, as anyone who has worn a swimsuit knows, can often be an issue. Many reviews also say the swimsuit is sexy while still being modest, as it covers the torso and majority of the chest. Some reviewers also indicated it’s perfect for active mothers who may have to chase children around on the beach.

“I thought for sure my chest would show that I’ve breastfed two kids. But I’m pleasantly surprised that they are held up nicely by this suit. And secure,” Rachael M. wrote. “Not that I would, but I could, do a really crappy Baywatch reenactment in this suit.”

While there are of course some negative reviews, most focus on sizing issues, not the quality of the suit itself. Many reviewers also give their measurements and the sizes they ordered, so along with using the measuring guide, it would be a good idea to read some reviews and see if anyone who has already ordered it has similar measurements.

If you don’t like this swimsuit, the Tempt Me brand has a handful of others that are similar but offer different styles.

This two-piece tankini has a high neck and ruched tummy-control top. It comes with both the top and shorts and in 33 colors or prints for $25.99-$35.99.

If you’re looking for more of a bikini style, take a look at their two-piece vintage swimsuit with retro halter and a ruched high waist. Regularly priced between $25.99-$35.99, some colors and styles are currently on sale for between 8-17% off.

Will you be ordering a new swimsuit for your summer adventures?

