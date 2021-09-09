Best Beach Resorts In The US, According To Travel & Leisure

You don’t have to leave the country to experience an amazing beach vacation. From New England and Florida to the West Coast and Hawaii, some of the best beach resort destinations in the U.S. rival or even surpass all-inclusive Caribbean and Pacific oceanfront hotels with luxury accommodations and sweeping views. Not to mention that getting to these American locales is a simple plane trip or car ride away; no passports, visas, or currency exchanges are required.

So, whether you’re planning for your next vacation or simply want to daydream for the future, take a look below at some of the best beach resorts in the U.S., courtesy of Travel & Leisure.

6 Best Beach Resorts In the U.S.

1. Gurney’s Montauk Resort (Montauk, New York)

Popular with city-dwellers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of New York City, Gurney’s Montauk Resort is a two-hour-plus drive east of the city to the Hamptons, the summer destination of choice for many celebrities. Among its plethora of amenities, Gurney’s boasts its own private, 2,000-square foot stretch of sand and often has live DJs spinning during summer weekends to give the resort a fun, party atmosphere. Guests can also take in the oceanfront view from one of the restaurant’s multiple restaurants and bars or from an umbrella-covered daybed at the hotel’s famous Beach Club.

Nothing beats a Montauk pic.twitter.com/S9aCuGvFe8 — Gurney's Resorts (@GurneysResorts) September 30, 2020

2. Mandarin Oriental (Miami, Florida)

If you want a beach vacation with a side of city nightlife, look no further than the Mandarin Oriental in Miami. The five-star hotel is located on Brickell Key, an island just east of downtown Miami that offers stunning views of both the city and its own 20,000-square-foot private white sand beach and infinity pool. With multiple on-site restaurants, including fine dining and casual options as well as a glamorous cocktail bar, you may not want to leave the resort during your vacation. But, if you do, the hotel is within walking distance to the Brickell City Centre and a short drive to everything that Miami offers.

Picture yourself with paradise as your backdrop at Mandarin Oriental, Miami. pic.twitter.com/iGOMPRFhBD — Mandarin Oriental (@MO_MIAMI) August 24, 2021

3. The Lodge at Kukui’ula (Kauai, Hawaii)

For a serene beach resort experience that’s far away from ordinary life, look no further than The Lodge at Kukui’ula. Located on the quiet Hawaiian island of Kauai, The Lodge is part of a 10-acre working organic farm and offers just 40 cabins split up into three “neighborhoods” for a homey, private vibe. Perched above the Pacific Ocean, the family-friendly resort offers a sprawling saltwater pool complex, tennis courts, a golf course and two restaurants that utilize the farm’s fresh local produce on-site. In addition, hiking and mountain bike trails are nearby, allowing visitors plenty of opportunities to enjoy fresh breezes and the slower-paced Hawaiian way of life.

#AlohaFriday, and welcome to your own slice of paradise at The Lodge at Kukui'ula. Whether it be for the pools, the farm, the villas, or just the warm weather, we hope to see you soon! #kukuiula #livingwell #thelodgelife pic.twitter.com/G57uUH9zVx — DestinationResidencesHI (@ResidencesHI) February 21, 2020

4. The Breakers Palm Beach (Palm Beach, Florida)

Built by oil baron Henry M. Flagler in 1896, the Breakers Palm Beach is an incredible hotel that’s among the best beach resorts in the U.S. for a reason; it’s steeped in both history and opulence. The property sits on 140 acres of beachfront and features over 500 guestrooms. There are more than 10 places to dine on the property, ranging from open-air patios to after-hours lounges, so you don’t have to eat at the same restaurant twice during your vacation (unless you want to).

The resort’s recreational options are also on point: There are four different pools, five whirlpool spas, and nearly any type of resort sport you might want to play. Whether you want to kayak, paddleboard, play golf, serve up some tennis balls, scuba dive, snorkel or enjoy a private sunset catamaran cruise on the water, there is no shortage of activities to keep you entertained at The Breakers.

Adobe

5. Stephanie Inn Hotel (Cannon Beach, Oregon)

Situated in picturesque northwestern Oregon, the cozy, elegant Stephanie Inn Hotel boasts a fireplace and jacuzzi bath in every room. Plus, its oceanfront location gives its west-facing rooms sweeping views of Haystack Rock, one of the state’s most identifiable landmarks on a beach that beckons tourists with its unique tidepools and wildlife. When you need a break from the beach, the nearby town of Cannon Beach is ideal for a day of shopping and art gallery-hopping. At night, you can return to the Stephanie Inn’s in-house dining room to enjoy a seasonal, five-course dinner paired with award-winning local Oregon wines.

6. Montage Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California)

The Montage Laguna Beach offers beautiful views of the Southern California coast and the Pacific Ocean from its location on the top of a bluff. Among the many amenities that guests can enjoy at the resort are a 20,000-foot spa that features dry redwood saunas, outdoor whirlpools and a eucalyptus steam room. You’ll also have the use of two outdoor pool decks and can dine in three signature restaurants. Laguna Beach is known for its mild year-round climate, making this resort a great destination to visit during any season. Celebrities have been known to frequent the place.

We may be biased, but we think our backyard is the best. pic.twitter.com/5PPMCkxAnX — Montage Laguna Beach (@MontageLaguna) August 29, 2021

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.