Bengals RB Joe Mixon charged with aggravated menacing; Accused of pointing gun, saying 'I should shoot you'

CINCINNATI — An arrest warrant has been issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

According to an affidavit, Mixon pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can' (sic) get me." The offense happened on Jan. 21, the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mixon has been charged with aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor.

In a statement, the Bengals said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

The alleged events happened on Jan. 21 — The day before the #Bengals’ win over the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.



Mixon had 105 rush yds & a TD in that game… One of his best games of the season.



Jan. 21 is the same day the Bengals left Cincinnati for Buffalo. — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 3, 2023

This is not Mixon's first misdemeanor charge. When he was in college, Mixon pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. He was an offensive captain for the Bengals and became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since 2002 in the team's season-changing win over the Carolina Panthers in November.

If the Bengals choose to cut Mixon before June 1, it would free up $7.2 million of cap space. After June 1, it would be $10 million.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

