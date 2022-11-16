This Beet And Goat Cheese Salad Is A Great Addition To Winter Meals

Gimme a beet!

Sorry. With beet season in full swing, you can hardly blame us for enjoying the pun.

A cold-weather staple, beets are surprisingly versatile root vegetables despite their controversial taste. (“They taste like dirt,” some say — or they’re “earthy,” to be more diplomatic.)

They’re good for you, too. The Cleveland Clinic deems beets “nutritionally dense,” as they’re packed with antioxidants, potassium and fiber. They also have anti-inflammatory properties.

So how do you overcome the beet hate and convince your fam to give beets a chance? This beet and goat cheese salad from LivingWell is certainly worth a try.

Adobe

For one thing, the beets are roasted, which tones down the mineral taste and boosts the root’s natural sweetness. The tangy goat cheese sets off that sweetness as well, and adds satisfying richness. And in the end, all the flavors meld nicely with the addition of balsamic vinegar.

First off, create a foil packet. Place the beets and 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar in the packet, seal it and roast at 400 degrees until very tender.

While the roasted beets cool, use the remaining vinegar to make a reduction — this will serve as your salad dressing.

Once the beets are cooled enough to work with safely, peel them before slicing thinly. (The peeling is optional, though if you’re trying to convince a picky eater to embrace the beet, removing the skin could soften the flavors a touch.)

Spread the beet slices in a layer on your serving plate, overlapping them a bit.

Adobe

Toss arugula with olive oil, salt and pepper in a separate bowl, then sprinkle it over the beets in an even layer. Add goat cheese and chopped, toasted walnuts.

Finally, drizzle the salad with that balsamic reduction you made earlier — the final touch!

The salad’s ready to serve, and who knows? You just might open someone’s eyes — and tastebuds — to the beauty of the beet.

Click here to see the full recipe and instructions. And enjoy!

