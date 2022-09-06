You can get a set of 3 battery-operated birch candles for $21

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Flameless candles, also commonly referred to as battery-operated candles, are a great alternative to traditional wick candles. Rather than lighting the wick with a match or lighter, you simply flick a switch or push a button. Not only can kids “light” them, but you don’t have to worry about any fire risk from one getting knocked over or forgotten about.

Flameless candles are also incredibly convenient. You can take them camping or use them on your windowsills or out on your deck. The flickering light of the LED flame makes the candles look realistic without any fear of hot wax dripping.

If you haven’t seen a battery-operated candle in several years, you might be surprised at how much more realistic they’ve become. Some flameless candles are made out of natural wax with light produced from battery-powered LED bulbs.

Right now, you can find a set of three battery-operated candles on Amazon on sale for $20.97, marked down 31% from $29.99.

The set of three Comenzar Flickering Candles comes highly recommended with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Several users enjoyed operating the candles with remote control and liked the shut-off timer. Constructed from real wax made to emulate birch bark, the candles come in three sizes (4-inch, 5-inch and 6-inch, all 3.25-inch in diameter) and can be operated using a remote control with a timer. Power the candles on for as long as you’d like.

Each bulb can provide 50,000 hours of light over its lifetime. The expected life of the three AAA batteries should provide 150 hours of high-strength continuous glow at a time.

These flameless candles would work well for holidays, home decor, birthdays and table decorations. If you use them outside, you won’t need to worry about the wind extinguishing the flame.

Reviewer Debra G. said they look real.

“Love these candles!” she wrote. “No worries about kids and pets knocking over. Flickers like a real candle.” She said she’s already purchased this set as gifts for friends.

Marsha N. was equally excited about this candle set.

“They look so real,” she wrote. “My sister-in-law got a set and I immediately ordered a set.”

Linda F. forgot they weren’t truly “lit.”

“They are so real that when I reach for something I go higher thinking I will get burned,” she said. “No soot and very soothing. I bought a second set already.”

One thing to be cautious of is not leaving these candles out in the sun. One woman left them on her screened porch and they melted from the heat.

Do you see this candle set bringing a warm and inviting atmosphere to your home?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.