‘Barbiecore’ Is The Fashion Trend Of The Summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hot pink paired with glitter, sequins, high heels and even matching magenta makeup is hot right now. Barbiecore, the bubbly fashion trend inspired by Mattel’s ubiquitous doll, surfaced in 2022 in the wake of bright, beachy images of Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming the upcoming Barbie movie and was fueled further by TikTok.

Robbie will star as the titular Barbie and Gosling as her faithful Ken in the live-action film being written and directed by Greta Gerwig. And while the movie isn’t going to be released until July 21, 2023, the Barbiecore fashion fad it set off is ready for you now.

As you can see in the sneak peek released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Twitter, Robbie’s Barbie girl is surrounded by a hot pink Barbie world.

Some coverage has compared the bold pink Barbiecore clothing trend to a panacea following the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the early stages of the pandemic, people would say there’s always a renaissance after a moment like this,” author Gianluca Russo told USA Today. “This is the fashion renaissance happening: this very fast pivot from the dark era to something that’s bright and youthful and colorful.”

Whatever the origin, celebrities and models on runways have been spotted wearing the vivid color trend, whether it’s trench coats, mini skirts, pantsuits or cocktail dresses. Here’s Anne Hathaway rocking (and pioneering) the trend at the Valentino The Beginning fashion show in spring 2022.

AP Images/Mario Cartelli

Other celebrities seen wearing different versions of Barbiecore have included Zoey Deutch, Hwasa, Simone Ashley, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya. A daring Dua Lipa and always amazing Lizzo were also singled out for their Barbiecore Valentino ensembles. Guys have gotten in on the trend too.

If you want to match the magenta moment, here are some highly rated, Barbiecore-inspired items you can find on Amazon.

The Maner women’s sequined short sleeve dress sells for $46.99. This slip-on, stretchy sequin dress slips between different shades of cheery pink for the perfect Barbiecore look.

With more than 2,700 ratings for a 4.2 out of 5 average, it also has a lot of fans on Amazon.

“I’m completely in love with the ombre,” wrote Amazon reviewer ShellzNCheez. “Seems VERY well made for the price. VERY stretchy, so it was relatively comfortable. I seriously might buy a few more in different colors.”

Speaking of that, you can also get this dress in more than 20 other ombre shades.

This soft, modal cotton sleeveless shirt from Magicmk sells for $18.99 and also comes in several other colors and designs. But we like this bubblegum pink, Barbiecore top, as it seems versatile and able to be dressed up or down and layered.

The top has over 3,800 reviews on Amazon and an average 4.2 out of 5 stars.

“I was actually surprised by the fit of this shirt, love how it fits and comfortable,” said Lacimartinez in an Amazon review. She describes herself as having a long torso and likes that “this shirt coves my stomach and is lightweight and looks good with my shorts.”

Styleword’s bright pink cotton tank dress costs $27.98. There are also several other solid color options available.

With close to 3,500 reviews and a 4-out-of-5-star rating, this dress gets raves for being versatile and flattering.

“I love this dress! I got it in 4 colors! I love it that much,” wrote Amazon reviewer Patricia Webb. “It’s the perfect length for me. It fits well, hiding my belly but still looking like a slimming dress (not overly loose or flowy). The material is great. It’s lightweight (which is important for a summer dress) but it’s not too thin or clingy.”

Urban CoCo women’s stretchy flared skirt in rose retails on Amazon for $14.98 right now (on sale from its normal $19 cost).

There are a whopping 77,000-plus reviews of this skirt on Amazon with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, making this an almost-guaranteed great Barbiecore pick.

“At first I was wondering if this cut/color is appropriate for my age (36) but then I got over it, paired it with my Sailor Moon jacket, and I’m living my best life!” wrote reviewer Desiree Ann Dalessandro. “No matter your age, anyone who is young at heart can wear this! It’s fun and youthful!”

Floerns high-waisted leopard print bikini with a hot pink colorblock design and a gold buckle accent costs $24.99. It will have you hearkening back to the 1980s Barbie days.

The swimsuit has 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon with more than 1,900 reviews.

“This swimsuit is absolutely the most comfortable suit I have ever had,” Amazon reviewer Petrina Whyte wrote. “It is extremely flattering and I got so many compliments on the beach in Jamaica.”

The pink Weddinghelper see-through acrylic evening bag will make life in plastic fantastic. This fun Barbiecore purse sells for $19.99 and offers the option to swap a gold chain purse strap for a chunky pink one.

This item has more than 1,600 reviews with 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

“This bag is freaking everything,” writes Amazon reviewer Amazon reviewer Daza’shaney Hurst. “I wanted something to create a cute ’90s look and this added just what I needed. Very heavy duty and sturdy. I need more colors of this bag. It’s even cuter when the sun hits it.”

Allegra K’s crisscross ankle strap sandals in hot pink have a faux suede texture and cost between $40.99-$41.99 depending on your size.

They have 4.4 out of 5 stars on average over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

“I wore these shoes for 5 hours at a wedding and reception and was thoroughly comfortable the whole time,” wrote FLBird on Amazon. “I highly recommend these shoes!”

Are you ready to join the Barbiecore trend?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.