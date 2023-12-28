If you’ve been patiently waiting for a new album from Ariana Grande, it looks like 2024 will be your year!

The 30-year-old singer confirmed on her official Instagram account that she will be releasing her seventh album sometime next year. In the post, Grande simply writes “see you next year” and shared a handful of photos and videos of the recording process and other events from the year.

Team Ariana on Twitter shared a similar post showing a few photos and a video of Grande lying on a couch saying she is tired and grateful after finishing the album.

see you next year â¡ pic.twitter.com/kG4HwLwmmJ — Team Ariana (@TeamAriana) December 27, 2023

It appears some lucky fans even got special packages from the singer, with fan account Ariana Grande HQ sharing a photo on Twitter showing that they received a photo of Grande, a lipstick and a note that said “see you next year.”

MORE: Ariana Grande paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with a moving performance on ‘The Tonight Show’

While there is no word yet on what the album will be called, when it will be released or any mention of song titles, it will be Grande’s first album since 2020’s “Positions.”

The pop star then took a break to focus on other ventures, including her R.E.M. beauty line and her role in the upcoming “Wicked” films, the first of which is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2024.

Grande will play Glinda, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West), Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz and Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible. The second part of the two-film adaptation of the Broadway musical is scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2025.

Grande’s personal life has also changed in a big way since her last album, as she married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony in 2021.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MORE: Ariana Grande is almost unrecognizable on new Vogue cover

Are you excited for Grande’s new album?

Ariana Grande announces she’ll have a new album out in 2024 originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <