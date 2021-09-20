Angry Orchard Now Has Cider-Inspired Hot Sauces

While I am always up for a frozen margarita in the summer, once the weather starts getting cooler, the first thing on my mind is, “How early is too early to start drinking hard cider?”

The answer is apparently that it’s never too early, as hard cider giant Angry Orchard has a new product that’s perfect for both summer and fall backyard barbecues: cider-inspired hot sauce!

Made along with Bushwick Kitchen, the new Weak Knees hot sauces come in three flavors: Peach Mango Habañero, Strawberry Jalapeño and Crisp Apple Jalapeño, and are currently available for purchase on Bushwick Kitchen’s website for $13.99 a bottle.

Bushwick Kitchen

Inspired by Angry Orchard Peach Mango cider, the Peach Mango Habañero sauce pairs peaches and mango, plus a blend of habañero peppers, coriander, cumin, ginger and apple cider vinegar. Bushwick Kitchen says it is best served on tacos, guacamole and macaroni and cheese — just to name a few choices.

A take on Angry Orchard Strawberry cider, the Strawberry Jalapeño sauce infuses pureed strawberries with a red pepper blend of habañeros, jalapeños and gochujang paste. Bushwick Kitchen says the sauce has layers of heat, garlic and smoke, but also a “sprinkle of sweet” and pairs well with pizza, rice bowls and sushi.

Lastly, the Apple Jalapeño sauce blends Angry Orchard’s apples from their orchard in Walden, New York, with spicy serrano and jalapeño peppers. It is then balanced with sweet apple butter and topped with basil and ginger. The sauce will liven up eggs, burritos and fried chicken, or really anything you want to have a bit of an apple flavor.

Bushwick Kitchen

There are also a few other apple-flavored hot sauces on the market if you’re looking for something a bit different, like this Bad Apple cinnamon apple hot sauce from the Sonoran Spice Company. You can even buy booze-infused hot sauces from Uncommon Goods made with moonshine, tequila and bourbon.

Will you be trying Angry Orchard’s new line of hot sauces?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.