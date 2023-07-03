Amazon is selling this 64GB Fire HD 10 Tablet for $90 (regularly $190)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Although Prime Day is still a week away, Amazon is already discounting some of its products, including the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.

Regularly $189.99, the 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD tablet is now priced at $89.99, a savings of $100, or 53%. There are no discount codes needed for the deal, but the only tablet included in the sale is 64 GB in black, so make sure you select the correct one when ordering.

The deal is also exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you will need a membership. You can sign up for a membership anytime, including right before placing your order. Prime memberships cost $14.99 per month, plus tax, after a free 30-day trial.

The 2021 Amazon Fire HD Tablet is the latest model from the company, so it is up to date. The tablet’s display has more than 2 million pixels, a 12-hour battery life and 64 GB of internal storage. You can use it to watch shows and movies with apps like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. You can also download social media apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Make video calls via Zoom or ask Alexa to video-call friends and family through the voice-activation feature. The tablet can also be used like a computer for checking email and making shopping lists. You can use it to set reminders and timers, too.

Amazon changes the prices of its products frequently and with Prime Day quickly approaching, chances are this deal won’t last. You may want to add it to your cart now just in case the price goes up and it is not included in the Prime Day sale.

Get Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet from Amazon for $90 (was $190).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.