These affordable shearling boots will keep you warm this winter

When your feet are cold, even if you’re inside and sitting by a roaring fire, it can be difficult to feel comfortable. The best way to avoid this wintertime annoyance is by wearing boots that provide an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth. Enter shearling- or fur-lined shoes. This material is the key to keeping your whole body warm and cozy this season.

Shearling boots aren’t always affordable, but we’ve rounded up five inexpensive options available through Amazon and Walmart.

If you’re wintering in an icy climate, such as the North or Midwest, you’ll likely be looking for boots that offer good traction and will keep your feet toasty during storms. The Gretchen Shearling Hiker Boots from Circus by Sam Edelman do just that, in a very stylish way.

Averaging 4.3 out of 5 stars at Walmart.com, reviewers liked these boots’ sturdy construction. Some people mentioned sizing up at least a half size or more to allow for extra room when wearing thick socks. Priced at $39.99, down from the original price of $99.99, these boots are a steal.

These mid-calf winter boots are made with 100% genuine Australian twin-face sheepskin with a fuzzy shearling interior. A benefit of boots constructed of natural wool is that they are breathable and will dry well. Reviewers found these ran true to size and several people commented how similar they are to Uggs.

Amazon reviewer Jessica said, “I’m so happy I ordered these! I have bought Uggs in the past and I can honestly say these are the closest thing to them.”

These shearling boots from WaySoft average 4.5 out of 5 stars and have almost 1,200 global ratings. They range quite a bit in price based on size and color, but some are on sale right now. A size 8 in black costs $55.96, while the same size in gray, pictured above, costs $79.99.

Created with a waterproof upper and wear-resistant rubber outsoles, these casual and cozy snow boots by Hobibear will keep you looking fashionable whether you’re out hiking or simply running to the grocery store.

With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 from almost 100 customers at Walmart.com, these faux fur boots will keep out the cold. Find them in three colors: black, gray and white. The black version is available for $43.99, which is the highest price of all three. (Some reviewers noted they tend to run small.)

Constructed of 100% cow suede leather with a wool fur lining, these classic snow boots are thick and warm enough to keep chills at bay. Fold down the top to transform them from mid-calf boots to ankle booties. They feature an anti-slip thermoplastic rubber outsole to prevent sliding.

These cozy boots boast an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars with around 400 customers weighing in. Reviewers found this pair meets all your winter boot needs.

Ruth T. posted, “They are very warm, comfortable and water proof and snow proof!!! I can wear these boots all day and they are very very comfortable all day!!!”

Adokoo’s Women’s Winter Snow Boots range in price based on size, style and color, with the fluffy gray version in sizes 8 and 8.5 marked off slightly at $35.99.

Available in an array of colors, from brown and black to pale pink and camel, Bearpaw Chukka Booties are constructed with a suede upper and a wool blend lining. The hickory shade in size 8 is on sale for $51.04, a 27% discount, but you can get the black version in most available sizes right now for $44.95-$49.95.

Since these shearling boots are treated with NeverWet technology, feet will stay protected from the elements. With a heel that’s 3.5 inches tall, these booties are perfect for everyday wear.

Averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 1,000 global ratings, people found them to be comfortable, soft and warm. Reviewer Cynthia, who plans to purchase another pair, said they fit perfectly right out of the box.

“I have worn these non-stop since they arrived! So comfortable I wear them all day at work and at home as slippers while lounging, not kidding! ( I hate wearing socks),” Cynthia wrote.

Do you live in an area that gets a lot of snow? If so, one of these pairs might be just what you need to make it through winter without catching a chill.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.