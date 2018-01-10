Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive ten Halloween Festival attraction tickets at Castle of Muskogee

Muskogee, OK--We gave away five sets of tickets to the Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee. Each ticket is good for a haunted attraction.

Each winner will receive 10 tickets each good for one of 11 different haunt attractions. Additional tickets can be purchased online at OKCastle.com or at the gate. Castle parking and admission are free. The tickets can be used on Friday, October 27 or Saturday October 28.

Within the 14-acre Castleton village, guests will find over 30 merchants, a collection of crafty creations, home decor and eccentric gifts. Around each corner are culinary wizards who brew up delicious drinks, dinner, and dessert options.



This contest ended Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $120.

WINNERS:

Becky Ashton

Kayla Hensley

Jim Gragg

Cheryl Melton

Tandi Wheless

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on October 27, 2017 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by Castle of Muskogee.

