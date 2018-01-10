Tulsa--We gave away five sets of four tickets to the WWE Live at the BOK Center on October 7, 2017.

WWE Live returns to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30PM. This will be your chance to see: Last Man Standing Match--Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, and RAW Tag Team Championship Match--Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs.RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Plus many more of your favorite WWE superstars. Click here to buy WWE Live Tickets.

This contest ended Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $140.

WINNERS:

Jordan Sylvan

Melissa Gates

Rich Peterson

Sonya McCann

Carol Smith

This contest is sponsored by the BOK Center.

