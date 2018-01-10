Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to Tulsa Pop Culture Expo Oct. 14, 15

Tulsa--We gave away five sets of four tickets good for one day at the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo which will be held October 14 and 15. The event will be held at the Wyndham Hotel.

This contest ended Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $60.

WINNERS:

Brandi Hall

Anne Bordwine

Matthew Songer

Taylor Purdom

Arisha Brown

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on October 13, 2017 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by the Tulsa Pop Kids.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: