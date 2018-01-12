Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive a pair of tickets to "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder

Tulsa, OK--This week, we are giving away five pairs of tickets to the 2014 Tony Award winner for "Best Musical": A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder at the Tulsa PAC on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Gentleman's Guide tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by - you guessed it - eliminating the eight pesky relatives (all played by one fearless man) who stand in his way. All the while, Monty must juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

Tickets for A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder are on sale now.

This contest begins January 15, 2018 and ends Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $124.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on January 23, 2018 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by Celebrity Attractions.

