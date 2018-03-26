Watch 2 Win a pair of tickets to see The Sound of Music at the Tulsa PAC April 3
10:30 AM, Mar 26, 2018
TULSA - This week we are giving away four pairs of tickets to see The Sound of Music at the Tulsa PAC April 3 at 7:30 p.m.
THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A brand-new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to Tulsa April 3-8, 2018. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award®-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song.