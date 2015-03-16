TAFT PRICE

I joined the 2 Works for You Weather Team in December 2011 after 15 years at another station here in Tulsa.

You can catch my forecasts Monday through Friday on the popular 2 Works For You Weekend Midday Show, which airs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A little about me...I was born in Ponca City and have lived in Oklahoma all of my life. When I was young, I would track severe weather using the Oklahoma map found in our encyclopedia collection. In fact, when I was a child, I remember seeing several tornadoes on the horizon while seeking shelter with my family in a neighbor’s cellar. When I was 12, my family moved out to the country southwest of Ardmore, near Lone Grove, in southern Oklahoma. I attended and graduated from Plainview High School in 1990. When I was a senior at Plainview, my family rode out an F-2 tornado that hit our house in the middle of the night. Fortunately, we did not suffer any injuries but our roof was partially torn off and our barn was destroyed!

After high school, I attended the University of Oklahoma and majored in Meteorology. The school’s meteorology program is renowned as one of the top severe weather research schools in the world. Over the next four years, I would earn my Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology. During this time, I interned at Oklahoma City's KOCO-TV. I not only worked in the office but was also able to get out in the field as a storm chaser. My first storm chase was April 26 th, 1991, when 10 tornadoes touched down across northern Oklahoma. Three of those tornadoes were rated as F-4 tornadoes. I chased one of those monster F-4 tornadoes, the infamous “Red Rock” tornado across north-central Oklahoma.

After college, my wife Debbie and I, moved to Tulsa where I spent the next 15 years working for another local television station. I served two stints as the weekend evening meteorologist with an 18-month span as morning meteorologist sandwiched in-between. While there, I also spent some time in the field chasing tornadoes and have seen over two dozen in my career. I served as the station’s severe weather expert and station scientist. Over the years, I have worked hundreds of severe weather events including the May 3rd, 1999 tornado outbreak, the May 2008 Picher tornado and the 2011 Joplin tornado. After Lone Grove was hit by an EF-4 tornado in February 2009, I was able to go back and report live from the town where I spent so much time growing up.

In December 2011, I was blessed to get the opportunity to move to KJRH as their weekend morning meteorologist. I was excited to get to work for an outstanding station and with an impressive team of meteorologists. In August 2017, I began covering weather on the 2 Works for You Midday show. Not only can you see me on the midday show, but I will also be involved in severe weather coverage.

My wife and I have two children, Tanner and Sydney. When I am not forecasting the weather, I enjoy spending time with my family, working out, being outdoors, watching sports and planning my family’s next trip to the beach!