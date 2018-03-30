I joined KJRH in February of 2016. You can join me every weekend as I anchor the evening newscasts, as well as the weekdays as I report from the field. I am proud to say through my work at KJRH, I have become an award-winning journalist.

I am a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where I found my true love for journalism. You may even catch me at a football game in Stillwater from time to time. I am happily married to an amazing husband, Chance, and am a proud dog mom to my Airedale Terrier, Piper! In my spare time I enjoy reading, singing, listening to music, and eating out, and of course cuddling my sweet puppy.

I am originally from Amarillo, Texas, where I also began my career in broadcast journalism. I came to Tulsa after working at KFDA as the weekend anchor.

If you see me out in the community, please come say hello. I’d love to meet you!

