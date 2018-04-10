Enter drawing to win a Midland weather radio at the Severe Weather Awareness Expo Apr. 7

TULSA--We gave away nine Midland weather radios at the Severe Weather Awareness Expo Saturday, April 7.

Each randomly chosen winner will receive one Midland weather radio programed by one of our meteorologists (ARV: $50).

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but no later than 5pm on April 16, 2018.

WEATHER RADIO DRAWING

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WEATHER RADIO DRAWING (“Contest" or “Sweepstakes") begins on April 7, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. and ends on April 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. (“Promotion Period"). The time shall be determined by Sponsor's timekeeping systems. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Contest. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Central Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry and reside in Oklahoma in the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington, and only the following counties in KS: Chautauquah, Labette, and Montgomery. Void wherever prohibited by law. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KJRH-TV. (collectively, “Sponsor"), their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates") and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of Sponsor or Sponsor Affiliates are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, complete the drawing form and submit at the Severe Weather Awareness Expo. All information you provide must be truthful, accurate and complete.

Limit one entry per Promotion Period, per person and per household address. Failure to comply with the Official Rules, the Terms of Use, or Privacy Policy (as determined within the sole discretion of the Sponsor) will result in disqualification. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, mutilated, postage due, misdirected entries or entries not received. In the event of a dispute over who submitted an online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account or e-mail account identified on the online entry form. The authorized account holder is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

WINNER SELECTION: Nine Winners will be selected by random drawing on Monday, April 9, 2018 from all eligible entries received. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person/household address. Odds of winning will depend upon the number of entries.

PRIZE(S): Nine First Prizes: One (1) Midland weather radio (ARV $50).

Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winners permitted. Subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of tickets or imposed by issuer. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. Under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Winner must pick up his or her prize between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at KJRH, 3701 South Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74105 and no later than 3pm on Monday, April 16, 2018.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. ALL TAXES ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: On or around Monday, April 9, 2018, Sponsor shall notify the potential winner(s). The potential prize winner(s) will be contacted via e-mail and phone. If a potential winner does not respond after the first attempted contact from Sponsor within 3 days, he or she will be disqualified and the prize awarded to an alternate winner as determined by random draw from the remaining eligible entries. The potential prize winner(s) may be asked to provide confirmation that he or she is the owner of the relevant email address. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor's sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a scan or photo of legal ID, Release of Liability and/or, if legally permissible, a Publicity Release and also to have any companion(s) that will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, return the same documentation before claiming the prize or being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential winner or the companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential winner or companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked within 10 days of the date on notification materials if return is requested via mail or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person. Noncompliance within this time period and/or return of any prize/prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate potential winner may be randomly selected from all remaining eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. Acceptance of any prize constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use winners' name, voice, statements, image and likeness for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium, without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the sweepstakes constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrant's name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, social media handles and identities, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. Submission of contact information in connection with this sweepstakes (whether or not required), including without limitation mailing address, phone number, and email address, during entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use entrant's personal information for purposes of administration of the Contest and for Sponsor to add entrant to Sponsor's customer database and to contact entrant in the future for promotional and other reasons. You may opt-out of receiving such communications as set forth in Sponsor's Privacy Policy (www.kjrh.com) or as provided within any such marketing materials (e.g., using the “Unsubscribe" feature provided in the footer of Sponsor's emails). You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and the information you provide will only be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties") from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize) and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the Sweepstakes; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant's involvement with the Sweepstakes; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity or participation in this Contest; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Sweepstakes.

OTHER TERMS: Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the promotion, whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the promotion, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user's ability to participate in the promotion whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the promotion or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the promotion; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the promotion as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify, freeze or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules. Any attempt to undermine the operation of this promotion is a violation of criminal & civil laws. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify and/or seek damages from any individual making any such attempts to the full extent permitted by law.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS PROMOTION SHALL BE RESOLVED EXCLUSIVELY BY IN THE COURTS OF OHIO LOCATED IN HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO, AND ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGEMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS' FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and sponsors in connection with the promotion shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The courts of Ohio in Hamilton County shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this promotion. All participants and winners agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Ohio in Hamilton County and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNERS LIST: For the winner names, available after April 15, 2018, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WEATHER RADIO DRAWING Winner List, 3701 South Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74105 to be received by to be received by May 31, 2018.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KJRH-TV, 3701 S Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74105.

