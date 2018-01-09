Enroll now: 2018 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee. Chance to go to Scripps National Bee

TULSA - 2 Works for You, Kenco Engineering and Tulsa Tech is proud to bring the Scripps National Spelling Bee to Green Country again in 2018. As a Scripps broadcasting station, we have a long history, tradition and commitment to literacy education.

The Scripps Green Country Regional Bee will be held on March 3, 2018 at the Owasso campus of Tulsa Tech.The winner of each participating school bee will compete in this regional bee. The winner of the Scripps Green Country Regional Bee will win a trip to Washington D.C. to represent Eastern Oklahoma in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

If your school or homeschool has taken part in the bee before, watch a video on "How to Re-Enroll" here.

If your school or homeschool has never been a part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee program, watch a video on "How to Enroll" here.

Click here to enroll your school in the spelling bee. The enrollment fee is $226 until the January 8 deadline.

Click here to enroll your homeschool student(s) in the spelling bee. The enrollment fee is $180 until the January 8 deadline.

Schools that enroll in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee program will receive the following benefits:

• User name and password for the teachers-only area of spellingbee.com

• Grade-specific word lists and study lists for students in grades 1–8

• Study materials for your school spelling champion

• The 2018 Classroom Pronouncer Guide

• The 2018 School Pronouncer Guide

• The 2018 Rules for Local Spelling Bees

• Access to the 2018 Great Words, Great Works book list for students to read their spelling and vocabulary words in the context of engaging, grade-appropriate books.

• Materials to conduct a Great American SpellCheck fund-raiser

• Award certificates

• Two free one-year subscriptions to Britannica Online for Kids rom Encyclopædia Britannica (for schools that enroll by September 30).

There will be no additional costs to the school that has a champion proceed on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

