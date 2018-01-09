Enroll now: 2018 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee. Chance to go to Scripps National Bee

The Scripps Green Country Regional Bee will be held on March 3, 2018 at the Owasso campus of Tulsa Tech.The winner of each participating school bee will compete in this regional bee. The winner of the Scripps Green Country Regional Bee will win a trip to Washington D.C. to represent Eastern Oklahoma in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Schools that enroll in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee program will receive the following benefits:
• User name and password for the teachers-only area of spellingbee.com
• Grade-specific word lists and study lists for students in grades 1–8
• Study materials for your school spelling champion
• The 2018 Classroom Pronouncer Guide
• The 2018 School Pronouncer Guide
• The 2018 Rules for Local Spelling Bees
• Access to the 2018 Great Words, Great Works book list for students to read their spelling and vocabulary words in the context of engaging, grade-appropriate books.
• Materials to conduct a Great American SpellCheck fund-raiser
• Award certificates
• Two free one-year subscriptions to Britannica Online for Kids rom Encyclopædia Britannica (for schools that enroll by September 30).
There will be no additional costs to the school that has a champion proceed on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.