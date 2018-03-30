Donate blood August 5 at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Tulsa for chance to win a new vehicle

TULSA - Help save lives by donating blood at Bob Moore Saturday, August 5, 2017. Not only will you be aiding others through Oklahoma Blood Institute, you will also have the chance to win a Buick Verano.

One lucky person who donates blood at select Bob Moore Auto Group dealerships across Oklahoma will drive away with a 2017 Buick Verano.

Blood donors in Tulsa can go to Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa at 4627 S. Memorial Dr. between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but you can make an appointment at www.OBI.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

Each donor will receive a pass for two to the Safari Joe's H2O water park, a coupon for an order of Papa John's Garlic knots. and an OBI "Keep it Local" t-shirt, PLUS the chance to enter the contest for the Buick Verano. Pizza and refreshments will be served 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Five finalists will be chosen from donors who give blood at Bob Moore Auto Group dealership locations only. The odds of winning are expected to be about 1 in 1,000 depending on how many donors participate. The Buick Verano winner will be announced during a ceremony on August 19.

Who can donate? How long does it take? Why should you donate? Get those questions and more answered with the OBI's fact sheet.

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on approximately 1,200 volunteer donors per day to provide every drop of blood needed by patients in 90% of hospitals and medical facilities statewide. This includes all Children’s, Veterans and Indian Hospitals. Oklahoma Blood Institute recently equipped all air ambulances in the state with O-negative blood to provide more immediate transfusions to trauma patients.

